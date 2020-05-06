This fake Nintendo Direct nails all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fixes we'd love to see

This fan-made, 100% fake Nintendo Direct manages to nail every single quality of life improvement we'd love to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There's no doubt that there's a lot of global love for Nintendo's latest life-sim game, but no-one can deny that there are certain things that are just downright annoying.

Doing a quick poll of just the GamesRadar team alone, we all agreed that there are some things that need some work. Even just adding features like the ability to craft multiple items at once (*cough* fish bait *cough*), the option to use resources from your storage when crafting at home, the choice to upgrade bridges / change their style without demolishing and building again, or to be able to buy two dresses in one transaction from the Able Sisters' Tailors.

It's clear that these aren't irks that solely lie with the GamesRadar team either, as this amazing fake Nintendo Direct proves. Put together by Nick Ha, with help from Kira Buckland, Lizzie Freeman, and Madeline Dorroh, it's perfect. Not only does it nail exactly the things that annoy us in New Horizons, but it also expertly emulates the tone and style of the recent official New Horizons Directs.

Take a look:

Every tiny element in the game has been thought through, and I personally love the idea of being able to customise a piece of furniture before you craft it, along with the option to actually sort the items in your pockets rather than just fumbling around with individual dragging and dropping.

What would you like to see tweaked or fixed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know on Twitter or the comments below.