This Elden Ring monster has dozens of tiny human hands attached to its legs

An Elden Ring player has made the horrifying discovery that the Lesser Kindred of Rot boss has a bunch of tiny human hands attached to its legs.

As spotted in the Elden Ring subreddit , one player shared a screenshot of the creature laying on its back with all its tiny appendages on full display, and to say it’s creepy is probably an understatement. The prawn-like pest can be found in a number of places including the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, Caelid Waypoint Ruins, Church of the Plague, and more. Just brace yourself before you try to flip one of these bad boys over yourself.

It looks like we aren’t the only ones creeped out by this discovery as the comments of the post contain a tonne of replies along the lines of “now I have another reason to hate this vile creature” and “that's disgusting, thank you for sharing.”

One fan in the comments decided to make things even worse for us though by sharing a theory that says the Lesser Kindred of Rot is actually "super sentient" and possibly "more intelligent than the player and other 'humans'" due to it worshipping Malenia or the rot god in the lake of rot, meaning they’re smart enough to build a culture around whoever they worship.

In other, slightly less gross, Elden Ring news, Bandai Namco has rolled out a brand new Elden Ring patch which fixes Malenia's broken lifestealing attacks . According to the 1.04.1 patch notes, the fix in question apparently stops Malenia from healing herself when her lifesteal attacks weren’t connecting. An issue that was noticed just a week prior to the latest update and following the 1.04 patch.

