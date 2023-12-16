This Elden Ring mod turns the game into the scariest Doctor Who episodes - so definitely don’t blink

One new Elden Ring mod makes all enemies immobile as long as you don’t blink, channeling the most terrifying Doctor Who monsters.

“Play through Elden Ring in a novel way, with enemies turning immobile, but only as long as they are in your sight,” reads the Sinister Statue mod’s description on NexusMods. “Enemies inside your field of view do not move,” but when you’ve been spotted by a baddie, your character will “blink” at regular intervals, paving the way for some brutal jumpscares. See the effect in action in the embedded video below.

Obviously the new mod reminds me of the recurring Doctor Who beasts, the Weeping Angels who only move when you look away. Fighting back against something as instinctual as blinking is tense enough without Elden Ring’s pantheon of ultra-tough beasts. But thankfully, you have some control over your in-game blinks.

“You can press and hold the interact key (the one that brings up the item pouch) to stop blinking temporarily, or release it early to reset the timer,” the description explains, adding another layer of strategy to fights.

Sinister Statues comes from modder Dasaav, who previously worked on the excellent first-person Elden Ring mod. I imagine combining both mods transforms the game into a pure horror thrill ride with ghastly things creeping into your field of view without warning.

Elden Ring mods, alongside some outlandish streamer challenges, have tied fans over while we all wait for the open-world game’s first expansion. We recently heard that the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC was a “little ways off,” but a new partner leak seems to have confirmed a February 2024 release date. Not too long to wait, then.

Check out the masochistic streamer who randomly switches between Elden Ring, Sekiro, and Dark Souls every few seconds.