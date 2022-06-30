This CPU deal gets you the Intel Core i9-12900KF at its historic lowest ever price

Amazon's CPU deals can currently get you an Intel Core i9 12th-gen processor at its historic lowest ever rate today.

The specific model available is the Intel Core i9-12900KF for only $549.97 (was $676) (opens in new tab) for $126 off the sticker price. Simply put, we've never seen this particular processor anywhere near this cheap before, beating the previous lowest rate by a full $25, making this Intel Core i9 CPU deal one that you're not going to want to miss out on.

Keep in mind that the Intel Core i9-12900KF does not include integrated graphics baked onto the silicon as you'll find with some other models in the family line. However, you are benefiting from overclocking potential here, and we're certain that PC gamers will be pairing this processor with one of the best graphics cards anyway.

We're hoping for deep savings across the board on more than just CPUs in next month's upcoming Prime Day PC deals, which could be your ticket to securing the likes of a compatible Z690 motherboard and PCIe 5.0-ready PSU for less, too.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KF | $676 $549.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $126 - This is the historic lowest price on the Intel Core i9-12900KF which beats the previous cheapest rate by a full $25. Keep in mind that this is the KF variant of the high-end CPU, meaning that no Intel integrated graphics are included on the chip here.



The 12th gen of Intel chipsets are some of the best CPUs for gaming, and we can certainly recommend the prowess of this model based on our own experiences with various gaming PCs over the past year. At the time of writing, these are the only processors on the market that can make use of the developments made with PCIe 5.0 compatibility and DDR5 RAM support, so this is a stellar opportunity to build a futureproofed rig for less.

For more CPU deals outside of the 12th-gen i9, our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest rates on some of our favorite models for less.

