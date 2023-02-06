This cheap TV deal slashes the price of an LG 70-inch to less than $600

Finding a cheap TV deal that offers both quality and value in terms of money is a tricky thing at the beginning of the year. With the likes of Black Friday and the holiday sales a thing of the past (for now), the unknown territory of February can sometimes throw up a surprising deal worth considering.

One of which is this LG UQ7590 4K Smart TV that has been dropping in price over the past few months and has now reached $596.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. What's most impressive about this deal is the 70-inch screen you get in exchange for less than $600, something that tends to happen for lesser brands, not LG. Simply look to the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2023 and you'll quickly find LG's name scattered throughout, often near the top too.

This particular model sports 4K UHD capabilities (2160p) that provide richer pictures as well as a Game Optimizer and Dashboard to help adjust your settings across all consoles in one handy location. This new 18% discount, which slashes it from $729.99, makes it a winner in our books for both quality and price.

Today's best cheap TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG UQ7590 series 4K TV | 70-inch | $729.99 $596.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $133 - This LG model has steadily been decreasing in price, and has now dipped below the $600 mark. It's one of LG's best ranges of TV, so this 18% discount makes it an amazing offer.

