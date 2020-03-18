This cheap Amazon Fire tablet deal lets you entertain kids at home and keep yourself busy

For those who want to stay busy (and particularly anyone who needs to entertain kids at home) these cheap tablet deals are perfect. Cutting to the chase, right now, the Amazon Fire HD 8 has had its price slashed to $49.99 , a drop of $30, and the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, complete with a hard shell and excellent two-year warranty, is now $59.99 instead of $100.

Both offer apps, videos, audiobooks, and more, at an impulse purchase-worthy price. They're great value for money, especially if you're attempting to keep bored kids busy. If you wanted something more focussed on reading over play though, then you might find our guide to the best Kindle e-readers more suitable for your needs.

It's a welcome slice of good news in a time when things are rather bleak, and there's no better way to entertain kids at home (or yourself, for that matter) than with cheap tablets. If we were to advise one over another, it all comes down to the age of the recipient. If they're eight or under, the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is probably your best bet. It's fitted with a sturdy 'Kid-Proof Case' that comes in blue, pink, or purple, and has a two-year 'worry-free' guarantee that means you can get it replaced for free if it's broken. It also features the option of creating screen-time limits and one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which "gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more".

As for the Amazon Fire HD 8, it's ideal for pretty much everyone else. Not only is it ten dollars cheaper than the Fire 7, but it also features a high definition screen for improved visuals and a sleek design in a variety of colors. It's perfect if you want to catch up on movies or reading (perhaps with the best gaming books). Check out the offers below.

Cheap tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $49.99 on Amazon (save $30)

This is a great offer on a tablet for adults and older kids. It's affordable, gets you a great device, and is HD.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 on Amazon (save $40)

If you want to entertain kids at home, this is the way to do it. The deal is reduced from $100, too.View Deal

Of course, you may decide you want something with a little more grunt. In that case, our best gaming tablet guide should be your first port of call.