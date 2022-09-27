This CDPR-approved Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes cyberware sound like Edgerunners

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod overhauls the game's cyberware sounds with those of Studio Trigger's Edgerunners anime.

The mod in question - Cyberware Sound Overhaul - was first uploaded to NexusMods (opens in new tab) earlier this month on September 16. That's just a few days after Cyberpunk Edgerunners first launched on Netflix worldwide, making this mod one hell of a quick turnaround.

This new creation switches out Cyberpunk 2077's in-game sounds for several cyberware mods, like the Berserk and Sandevistan mods, and exchanges them with the sounds used in Edgerunners. Simply put, you're switching out CD Projekt's sound design with Studio Trigger's.

The mod is a work-in-progress, though. The Berserk and Sandevistan might be done, but the mod's creator is also still developing an alternate sound for the Berserk mod, as well as an entire overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077's combat music, replacing it with that of Edgerunners in the anime's more-heated moments.

Cyberware Sound Overhaul might've gone overlooked, but that's all about to change thanks to CD Projekt Red. Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter account gave the official seal of approval to the mod earlier today, via the tweet just below, praising the mod and urging PC players to download and install it.

If you are looking for a preem mod to use in the game – try out the Cyberware Sound Overhaul inspired by #Edgerunners!Created with #REDmod by user Neurolepticer:https://t.co/7Zj99fS3O7September 27, 2022 See more

That's a nice gesture from Cyberpunk 2077's developers. Cyberpunk 2077 has been going from strength to strength since Edgerunners launched earlier this month, raking in one million daily players for a straight week, and only just recently topping The Witcher 3's concurrent player count record on Steam. As one CD Projekt developer put it: "it's f***ing good to be back."

