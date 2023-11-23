This Black Friday PS5 bundle is making me reconsider some of my life choices

This Black Friday PS5 bundle makes me regret buying my console on day one. One of the low-key nightmares of investing early in new technology is that what comes soon after is always better. Take this PlayStation 5 bundle – you get the all-new PS5 Slim, one of the best games of 2023, and you get it all for just $499 at Best Buy.

I'm not going to lie to you, I've had a pretty great time with my system since it launched in 2020. We all remember the horrendous PS5 restock troubles from those early days, and I was lucky enough to get in early and spend much of the last three years enjoying many of the best PS5 games with little issue. But that isn't to say that I haven't had my reservations along the way. As much as the DualSense Controller continues to be a novelty that I can't turn away from, the design of the console has left me a little cold – the original system is freaking massive, and it barely fits in my entertainment center.

But the new PS5 Slim, featuring a smaller design and an improved 1TB storage as standard, has a far nicer form factor. I'm not about to sell my PS5 to replace it with the leaner model, but it does have me regretting my choice somewhat. And then there's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – one of the best PS5 exclusives so far, and available for free in the PS5 Black Friday bundle.

Naturally, this isn't just one of the best Black Friday gaming deals so far – it's one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals that I've seen period. And if for some reason one of the best Spider-Man games isn't your jam then you can swap it out for the latest Call of Duty game – although, you'll learn after reading my Modern Warfare 3 review, that's probably not the best of moves.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - It's rare to see real good Black Friday PS5 bundles, so I'm honestly a little shocked to see this $70 saving. A brand new version of the PS5, plus a digital download code for one of the best games of the year? You really can't go wrong with this bundle, and it won't be in stock for long – you can take my word on that one.

✅ You want an incredible game

✅ You want it at an awesome price Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want a PS5 Slim

PS5 Slim + Modern Warfare 3 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - While I may not be the biggest Modern Warfare 3 fan in the world, I do understand why you might want it bundled in with your new PS5 over Spider-Man 2 – it's great fun to jump into multiplayer games with your friends and family! So if that's what you're looking for, then this deal is still one of the best around.

✅ You want the new Call of Duty game

✅ You want it at an awesome price Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want a PS5 Slim

PS5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Here's something you should know: Sony is phasing out the original design of the PS5. Soon, all that you'll be able to buy new is the PS5 Slim (as seen in the deals above). So if you would for some reason prefer the original design, then this is your chance to get it plus Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at a great price.

✅ You want Marvel's Spider-Man 2

✅ You want it at a great price Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want the larger PS5

Should you buy this PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle?

If you've already read our PS5 review, you know that we're pretty big fans of the console around these parts. And while I haven't had the chance to get my hands on the PS5 Slim myself, I'm liking everything I'm seeing and hearing – particularly the tweaked, leaner design. As for the game in this PS5 bundle? Well, check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to discover why this is one of the best PS5 experiences of the year. I've been playing it for the past few weeks and I'm having a blast with it – seriously, you can't go wrong with a PS5 + Spider-Man 2 at this price point.

