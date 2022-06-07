This Amazon RTX 3080 deal sees a graphics card from Gigabyte drop to just $799.99

Amazon's RTX 3080 deals are currently offering the Gigabyte RTX 3080 for only $799.99 (was $1,000) (opens in new tab) - a $200 saving. This is not only the historic lowest ever price that we're able to verify from the world's largest online retailer on the card, but also matches the actual retail price of the graphics card when it originally went on sale almost two years ago.

This graphics card deal is significant because we just don't see RTX 3080 deals going at the $800 mark very often, even in 2022. The current market rate for the high-end Ampere card is sitting far closer to the $900 mark at the time of writing for RTX 3080 stock, so don't miss your chance to get one of the best graphics cards for a great price today.

This particular Gigabyte RTX 3080 model has endured a very similar pricing history to most of the current generation of GPUs since the graphics card shortage began to recover earlier this year. In May, we saw this drop below $1,000 for the first time, but it's still decidedly rare that high-end models like this appear for $799.99 - a price point that even RTX 3070 stock rarely sells for. As far as graphics card deals go, this offer is definitely one of the best we've seen in all our time of tracking RTX 3080 deals.

Today's best RTX 3080 deal

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 OC | $1,000 $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - This is not only the historic lowest-ever price that we're able to verify for this card but also one of the cheapest RTX 3080 models that we've come across in all our time tracking RTX 30-series stock. Not since the high-end Ampere GPU launched have we seen models selling at the sub-$800 mark, so this graphics card deal is perfect for anyone wanting 4K performance at an exceptional price.



Should you be after more affordable video cards of all power levels and manufacturers on a budget, then we're also rounding up the best cheap graphics card deals, too. Alternatively, you can turn your attention to prebuilt machines with the best cheap gaming PC deals as well.

More of today's best graphics card deals

Our price comparison technology pulls through the latest graphics card deals on some of our favorite models on the market right now.

Get your setup ready for an RTX 3080 with the best CPU for gaming, best RAM for gaming, and best SSD for gaming to take advantage of all that GDDR6X memory.