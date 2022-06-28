This 4K TV deal gets you one of Samsung's best for PS5 and Xbox for a lowest ever price

What with some minor holidays in recent weeks and months, we've been quite spoilt for 4K TV deals - and we're only just halfway through the year! However, we've got another offering from you today that's perfect for anyone who's fancied a recent flagship model: the 50-inch Samsung QN90A is down to a lowest ever price of just $897.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $1,397.99).

Likely seeing some price cut treatment due to now being a year 'old', the QN90A is still a fantastic tv, and easily a top candidate for the best gaming TV or best 120Hz 4K TV you can buy right now.

However, if 50-inches is a bit weak sauce, or you've just got bigger space to fill, then the 65-inch QN90A is also at a lowest ever price as far as we can tell - it can be yours for $1,597.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,197.99). This 4K TV deal is a bit of a jump from the 50-inch's price but it is two whole sizes of TV up and gets you a full ten inches more television to enjoy.

Outside of next month's Prime Day TV deals, these kind of prices are about as good as it gets, and these are definitely worth pouncing on.

Today's best PS5 TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 50-inch | $1,397.99 $897.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest ever price - If you're looking for a premium 4K TV and aren't looking to chase the literal latest models then Samsung's QN90A TV is perfect, and a steal at this price. It's never been cheaper and this price beats its previous record by about $200. Nice.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,197.99 $1,597.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest ever price - If you're after something bigger though, the 65-inch big boy is also at a record low as far as we can tell, and is so by a solid $100. This will fill a wall with Samsung TV beauty and be perfect for games, films, sports, and, well, anything. Hurry, though: only 2 left at the time of writing!



More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you are looking at those 'more premium screens' this year but want to broaden your search or just keep abreast of the latest price ranges then check out the prices below which span a bunch more models of QLED and OLED televisions.

If you're looking to widen your search then check out the best QLED TVs and the best OLED TVs too.