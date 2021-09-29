This 17-inch RTX gaming laptop deal is now just $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy regularly offers some excellent RTX gaming laptop deals on more entry-level configurations, but this $799 Asus rig is looking particularly strong right now. That's a saving of $200 over the original $999 price, and the best discount we've seen on this model so far.

You're getting the RTX 3050 Ti video card under the hood, which won't offer the full performance of Nvidia's more sophisticated GPUs, but will still run the latest titles well. Not only that, but there's also a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display here, perfect if you're after a big-screen gaming experience. The best gaming laptops with this size panel usually come at a premium, which means you're getting an even better deal here.

Under the hood, you'll also find an 11th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM, a slight sacrifice from some of the more powerful mid-range rigs but still perfectly workable. Plus, you're getting 512GB of SSD storage, which is surprising considering these cheaper RTX gaming laptop deals often drop down to 256GB to keep those costs low.

You'll find more information about this offer just below, but there are plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals up for grabs further down the page as well.

Asus TUF 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is an excellent price on an entry-level Asus TUF gaming laptop, especially considering that 17.3-inch 144Hz display panel up top. There's an RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside, which isn't Nvidia's most powerful piece of kit but will certainly tick along with the latest games. You're also getting an i5-11260H processor, a smaller CPU by the latest generation's standards but still powerful enough for today's titles.

