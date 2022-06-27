This 120Hz 4K TV deal gets you a sweet and speedy LG screen for a bargain price

If you're looking for a cheap 120Hz 4K TV deal to get you the perfect new-gen console companion without breaking the bank then Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals (opens in new tab) have you well covered today. Right now, you can pick up the excellent LG NanoCell 90 TV, in its 65-inch form, for just $839.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,399.99).

Away from LG's flagship OLEDs - the C series and G series TVs - the NanoCell range go about their business quietly of offering exquisite televisions for all media without the headline price tags - and as we see here today, they even house some of the latest specs and tech inside them too making them very astute choices in the year 2022 AD.

This means they can have a real stab at being in the best gaming TV conversation, but also be among the top candidates for best 120Hz 4K TV - just like this one is, as it sits in our guide to those silky smooth TVs.

Now, for full disclosure, this 120Hz 4K TV deal represents the second-lowest ever price - it flashed down to the $800 mark really briefly at the beginning of June but only for a day or two. Don't let this perturb you though: just before this low price it was at the $1,000 mark, and before that, it was selling at $1,100 and $1,200! And it's also wise to remember - as I keep forgetting myself - that this is a 65-inch TV; the price may lead you to think it's a 55-inch but it is not. Great value.

Today's best 120Hz 4K TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG NANO90 4K TV | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $839.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $560/40% - This is the second-lowest price ever for the excellent Nano90 65-incher. Away from LG's flagship OLED models, it is the Nanos that offer an excellent balance of genuine quality and wallet-busting value. While we saw this flash to a price that was $40 lower briefly earlier this summer, this price is still excellent value and saves you hundreds of dollars.



Today's best OLED TV deals

If you are looking to go for the top shelf of LG's OLED range, though, then you can see the latest lowest prices wherever you are for the past three generations of C-series and G-series 4K TVs below.

