These TV deals see two of this year's best screens down at lowest-ever prices

If we thought we wouldn't see any absolutely terrific and groundbreaking 4K TV deals this side of Black Friday now that October is on our doorstep, then these TV deals at Amazon have proved us entirely wrong.

Right now you can get two of 2022's very best gaming TVs for lowest ever prices at Amazon. If you fancy beating the rush of the winter sales and getting great value in the process, these are for you. Cutting to it, the two options are as follows: first, the Samsung S95B in its 55-inch form is down to $1,597.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,197.99); and second, the LG C2, in its 65-inch size, is down to $1,796.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,996.99).

Simply put, these TV deals represent astounding value. The Samsung S95B's previous low was $1,697.99 during the Labor Day TV sales - a price which we thought wouldn't be beaten outside of Black Friday - and the LG C2's lowest ever before now was just under the $1,900 mark. The latter's saving of $200 might not be quite as bombastic as the $600 you can save on the Samsung S95B, but boy, does the C2 have it all and keeps the excellent LG gaming TV ball rolling.

The big selling point of the S95B is different from established brilliance, however: this particular TV is Samsung's first ever OLED TV, and, to be more precise, its first ever QD-OLED screen, the latest iteration of OLED TV tech. This 'quantum dot OLED' tech, along with Sony's A95K, has been making waves in the TV industry this year, supposedly offering the best of both OLED and QLED worlds in one screen - the option to get one at such an aggressive price point is going to be a real tempter for those looking to make a big technical upgrade this Fall.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more TV deals further down the page.

Today's best TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,199.99 $1,597.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $600; lowest ever price - This is a new record low price for the 2022 Samsung 4K flagship QD-OLED screen. Away from sales seasons and Black Friday later this year, this price - we think - is unlikely to be beaten. But we have said that before so we could be wrong! The main thing is that, at just under $1,600, this is very aggressive for such a groundbreaking and new TV.



(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $1,996.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200; lowest ever price - There's no denying that the C2 is probably, all in, the top gaming TV of 2022 when you look at value, performance, features, and so on. Now you have the chance to get this for a record low price too - and it's the 65-inch model, no less. If you're a fan of LG's OLED panels generally and have been eyeing this rather than the newer QD-OLED tech, this is a no-brainer for us as a recommendation.



More 4K TV sales

Away from the premium end of things, there is a whole host of great wallet-friendly options to choose from that, while they might not be from 2022, will still prove to be excellent screens this autumn and winter.