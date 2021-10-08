These PS5 SSDs are now cheaper than ever before

PS5 SSDs are big business right now, so it's no surprise that the models with pre-installed heatsinks are flying off the shelves. However, Amazon's latest offers are bringing prices on some of the best PS5 SSDs on the market crashing down to new record lows this weekend.

Prices start at just $107.99 right now (for a 500GB WD Black SN850, was $149.99), but if you're after some record-breaking discounts we'd recommend you check out the Crucial P5 Plus and Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSDs.

The former is coming in at just $159.99 today (was $179.99), an additional $10 off the previous lowest price ever. That's excellent news considering you're still getting up to 6600MB/s read speeds, though you will need to source your own heatsink here. Similarly, the Samsung 980 Pro has dropped an extra few dollars down to $176.80 - that's only a little off the previous $179.99 record low but a fantastic saving over the full $229.99 nonetheless.

If you're looking for a PS5 SSD with a heatsink already attached, you'll have to move quickly to pick up the Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade for $159.99 at Amazon (was $169.99). We have previously seen a record low $149.99 price tag on this model, but considering stock of these cooled sticks is so difficult to find at a good price this is a solid option.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD | $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - We were previously celebrating a record low $169.99 price tag on this Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD, so an additional $10 off is excellent value. You're getting up to 6600MB/s read speeds in here, with is more than enough for the console, and all the other internal spec boxes are checked here as well. However, you will need to pick up an additional heatsink to fit into this model.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD | $229.99 $176.80 at Amazon

Save $53 - This is another brand new record low price on the Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD, saving you an additional $3 of the previous price. That's the biggest discount we've ever seen on this model, and you're still getting excellent performance with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. You will need to source a separate heatsink for this stick, though.

More PS5 SSDs

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PS5 SSD | $169.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - While stuck at $169.99 for a few weeks now, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade is now available at Amazon for $159.99. That's still $10 more than the record low $149.99 price point, but considering this model has been full price for a while now it's still an excellent offer. You're getting up to 7,400 MB/s read speed here, and this is one of the few remaining PS5 SSDs with a heatsink already applied.

WD Black SN850 500GB PS5 SSD | $149.99 $107.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the 500GB WD Black SN850 is up at an excellent price right now. You're still getting that powerful 7,000MB/s read speed, but you'll need to source a separate heatsink.

PS5 SSD requirements

If the above models don't suit, and you're looking to find your own PS5 SSD, it's worth noting that there are a few spec requirements to consider. Make sure that you're picking up a stick that meets these requirements so that it will run smoothly on your console.

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

PS5 SSD heatsinks

Some of the more widely available, and cheaper, PS5 SSDs don't come with heatsinks already attached. However, these are a vital part of the system so you'll need to pick up, and install, one separately. You'll find a range of budget-conscious heatsinks below.

