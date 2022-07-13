These Prime Day flight stick deals are perfect for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans

These Prime Day flight stick deals are the perfect way to take your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience (and other flying games!) to the next level. Playing with a controller or keyboard is fun and all, but it's nothing compared to flying with a proper bit of hardware between your hands.

That's what you'll get with these fantastic Prime Day gaming deals, such as $25 off (opens in new tab) the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition for Xbox Series X and PC players, or over $100 off (opens in new tab) the Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder (TPR) System. In fact, if you keep scrolling you'll find that many of the deals we've found are actually for the best joysticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator – an added bonus!

Below you'll find the best Prime Day Microsoft Flight Simulator deals on everything you need to create the ultimate flying experience, as well as some extra Prime Day deals for gamers.

Prime Day flight stick deals

Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition | $399.99 $374.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - In our Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition review, we said that this excellent bundle contained everything you need to become a world traveller from the comfort of your couch – and we stand by that statement! While this 6% discount isn't massive, this is an almost essential add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC and Xbox Series X.



Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System | $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save 12% - The Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke system certainly looks the part. Thankfully, it also does the business too, thanks to its realistic yoke controls and robust flight systems. This is great for aspiring pilots or experienced hands looking to get back in the game.

Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack | $259.99 $234.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Boeing Edition is out of your price range, the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack might be your next best alternative for PC players. It has everything you need to get started with Microsoft Flight Simulator and will provide for a more realistic flying experience – especially with this tidy 10% discount.



Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System | $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - There's a lot of reasons you might want to invest in this sort of hardware, and style has a lot to do with it. This Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System looks awesome with its clicky buttons and built-in display, thankfully, it also offers a great deal of control and versatility. A solid 13% saving on a great bit of kit.

Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you're new to flying games and looking to get a better sense of how they handle with proper equipment beneath your hands, you could start with the Logitech Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick. It isn't the lowest price it's ever been, but a 24% saving shouldn't be ignored.

Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder System (TPR) | $499.99 $496.55 at Amazon

Save $103 - The Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder System is what you'll want to buy if you're serious about creating an authentic Microsoft Flight Simulator experience. With $103 off, these pedals will give you minute control over your favorite aircraft.



Thrustmaster Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP) | $168.99 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $52 - If the TPR Rudder System is a little too on the pricey side, why not check out the TFRP option instead. With this 31% discount, you can get yourself this fantastic, ergonomic pedal set which will truly change the way you play Microsoft Flight Simulator forever.



Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition | $189.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition is a great way to bring some more realism to your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience on PC. Plus, it boasts full compatibility with the Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP) and Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder (TPR) system should you choose to build up your simulation experience in the future.



Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If buying the full Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition doesn't interest you, why not grab the TCA Sidestick on its own for just $69.99. This 22% saving is a great way to ease yourself into the Microsoft Flight Simulator realism experience, and you can always buy the other bits later.



Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition | $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're buying the individual components to your very own Microsoft Flight Simulator setup, you really should take advantage of this fantastic 42% saving on the Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant. Realistically, it needs to be paired with a stick to be of any use, but the $55 saving is hard to ignore!



Microsoft Flight Simulator Prime Day deals

And if you need to buy the behemoth of the flying simulator game itself, here are the latest deals we've found on it for Xbox and PC at Amazon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Microsoft Flight Simulator is an awe-inspiring experience which let you explore the world from the comfort of your couch. $20 off while stocks last, the standard edition is a steal at this price!



Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Edition (Windows 10) | $89.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Microsoft Flight Simulator deals on PC haven't been as forthcoming as those on Xbox Series X, however this digital code for the Deluxe Edition has a not insignificant $15 off. If you're planning on getting the game, you may as well take advantage of this 17% saving.



