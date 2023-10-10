These Lego Star Wars kits have never been cheaper (and we don't expect them to be on Black Friday)

These Star Wars sets are a sleeper hit in this week's Prime Day Lego deals. The AT-AT set is now on sale for $118.99 (MSRP $169.99), a solid $9 below its previous record low price point, while you can save $30 on the Lego Star Wars BD-1 droid set (now $69.99, was $99.99).

These kinds of discounts have never been seen for these Lego products before, and since they weren't part of Black Friday sales last year, we don't expect them to go any lower. We could speculate that you may well see it back on sale at a similar price come Black Friday, with retailers shuffling prices around in the weeks leading up to the big sale. That can't be said for certain though, so now might be the time to snag Prime Day Lego deals ahead of November 24.

Lego AT-AT | $169.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - This impressive Lego set has never been cheaper, and we don't expect it to go any lower for Black Friday. The kit includes six adorable minifigs, featuring Luke Skywalker, two snowtroopers, and other iconic characters.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a showstopper to display

✅ You can't afford the bigger version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You had your eye on the UCS model

❌ You don't have much room to display it



Price check:

💲 Walmart $179.95

💲 Best Buy $152.99



Lego BD-1 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Just like the AT-AT set, this posable droid Lego kit has reached a new record low price this Prime Day. It might be a complex one to build, being a working toy with moveable joints, but it looks like a satisfying one for any Star Wars superfan.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a big Fallen Order fan

✅ You want a slightly more complex build



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're holding out for a full Fallen Order set

❌ You want an easy build



Price check:

💲 Walmart $99.95

💲 Best Buy $89.99



Should you buy Lego Star Wars AT-AT or BD-1 sets?

Now's as good a time as any to jump on either these Lego Star Wars kits. Given how both items have only just started going down in price, we can't ascertain whether we will see them on sale for this cheap again in the near future. For that reason, it might be risky to wait it out for Black Friday Lego deals.

Both the Lego Star Wars AT-AT and BD-1 sets are solid buys for any bigtime fan of the franchise, especially at such attractively low prices. The BD-1 set was released just a year ago at roughly $100, so to see a sale this low already is as impressive as it is rare. If you have the time, space, and patience for some larger Lego projects, these sets almost feel like a no-brainer buy.

