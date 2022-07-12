These essential Amazon Prime Day tips will help you save the most money

No that the massive sales event has arrived, it's a good idea to stock up on Amazon Prime Day tips to make sure you're making your money go further. And as it happens, our team of experts have more than a few pointers to help you maximise this week's savings.

We've been at this a long time, so we've built up plenty of Amazon Prime Day tips on everything from Prime Day gaming deals to Prime Day TV deals. These range from the best time to hit checkout to ways of making sure the offer you're considering is actually a good deal, so prepare yourself for a hearty meal of knowledge.

Don't wait until day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day deals

Even though it might be tempting to hold off until the second day of sales (particularly if you've got your eye on something like an expensive notebook and want to see if it drops any further in the Prime Day laptop deals), you should pull the trigger on particularly good offers as and when you see them. While it's possible for more discounts to drop as we approach the day two-mark of Amazon Prime Day, there's no guarantee it's going to happen.

Be sure to check whether there's a time limit

Plus, most of the best offers (especially for hot, high-ticket items like Prime Day PC deals or Prime Day Oculus Quest deals) will have sold out before we've even gotten through 24 hours of the event. As such, it's probably wiser to jump on anything you really want before it disappears or goes back up to full price.

Be sure to check whether there's a time limit under the price too; some offers don't last until day two of Amazon Prime Day anyway. That's certainly the case for some current Prime Day board game deals in the UK.

Check price-comparison software

Unfortunately for us, Amazon has a habit of claiming something is a good deal when it isn't. As an example, it's been known to artificially raise the price before knocking it down again for a steeper discount, or - as has been the case with Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - bringing in a fairly standard reduction that we see countless times throughout the year.

(Image credit: Future)

With that in mind, we'd highly recommend trying out price comparison software to give you a better idea of whether the offer you're looking at is actually decent or not. We use Camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) and it's never steered us wrong. Simply grab the URL of the deal you want to invesatigate, past it into the search box on the site, and hit enter. You'll then be able to see easy-to-understand graphs and tables showing previous historic low prices, not mention the average, highest, and lowest prices from the last few years. That'll help you make a much more informed decision.

It's not just about Amazon

Yes, that's something of a contradictory statement. But it's true - other retailers see Amazon Prime Day and realize it's a chance to get in on the action. As a result, they throw up offers of their own to compete.

While savings include the usual suspects with special branded deals (Walmart (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), Target (opens in new tab), you get the idea), more niche stores such as Newegg (opens in new tab) and Dell (opens in new tab) are more than worth a look as well. They're good or better at Prime Day gaming laptop deals or components than Amazon itself, providing impressive cuts across the board.

Don't just look at tech

It's true that the best reductions are reserved for hardware (be it kitchen goods or something for your living room), but don't think you can't get excellent bargains on more unusual items too. Prime Day Lego deals are a great example. More kits than we can count are slashed in price for the event, so be sure to take a look if you want something from Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and beyond for your shelf.

(Image credit: LEGO)

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We've seen price cuts on some properly left-field items like t-shirts, toys, D&D books, and more in the past, not to mention games themselves in the Prime Day video game deals. Basically? Keep an open mind and be sure to scroll through the different sections on Amazon's Prime Day hub. You may be surprised by what you find.

