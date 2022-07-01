These early 4th of July gaming PC deals save you up to $1,034 on Alienware Aurora models

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering massive discounts on the Alienware Aurora lines as part of the Black Friday in July sale, which is just in time for the 4th of July celebrations.

The largest discount in these gaming PC deals is reserved for an RTX 3070 Ti-powered Alienware Aurora R12 for only $1,665.99 (was $2,700) (opens in new tab) for $1,034 knocked off the sticker price. Simply put, we don't often see RTX 3070 Ti PCs selling for this rate, as prices normally hover around the $1,800 mark at the very least, meaning you're saving $135 extra here and benefiting from the company's stellar build quality, too.

For those wanting discounts on a more premium offering from the brand, then you can currently get your hands on an RTX 3060 Ti enabled Alienware Aurora R13, our pick for the best gaming PC, for just $1,567.99 (was $1,900) (opens in new tab). Although we've seen this gaming PC deal before, this is still a great rate that nets you the latest DDR5 memory, and a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU for a very competitive price point. Alternatively, there's also an Alienware Aurora R13, complete with a 12th Gen i9 CPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 3080 for $2,939.99 (was $3,450) (opens in new tab) for a $510 saving. Although on the pricier end of the spectrum for RTX 3080 PCs, this model is future-proofed thanks to the latest advancements in PCIe 5.0 compatibility.

Today's best gaming PC deals

Save $332 - Although we've seen the Alienware Aurora R13 of this spec sell at this rate before, this is still an excellent gaming PC worth highlighting for what your money gets you. You're benefiting from the latest components and the company's excellent build quality at a competitive rate. Features: Intel Core i7-1700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



Save $1,034 - This is a massive saving on the Alienware Aurora R12, making for one of the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti machines that we've ever come across. Rigs of this power level usually start at around the $1,800 mark, so you're getting one hell of a gaming PC deal here from the premium manufacturer. Features: Intel Core i7-11700KF, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



Save $510 - While certainly at the pricier end of the spectrum as far as RTX 3080 PCs are concerned, this Alienware Aurora R13 build is as bleeding edge as things get coming in significantly under the $3,000 price range. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3080, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



