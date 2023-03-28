There's a special Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller out in May

A special Nintendo Switch Pro Controlled styled around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been unveiled.

Earlier today, on March 28, Nintendo unveiled a new Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation, featuring around 10 minutes of brand-new footage. At the end of the new footage, though, series producer Eiji Aonuma unveiled some new hardware around the game, including the new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller seen just below.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYnMarch 28, 2023 See more

As per the Nintendo website (opens in new tab), this special controller will launch sometime in May 2023. This means the Pro Controller could well launch after Tears of the Kingdom releases worldwide, which is set to debut on May 12.

Additionally, the new Pro Controller will retail for $74.99. This is quite a bit more than the standard fee for a normal Pro Controller, which means Nintendo has whacked a little fee on top of the controller for its Tears of the Kingdom-themed redesign.

We can also see the new Tears of the Kingdom-themed carry case for your Nintendo Switch in the tweet just above. This, thankfully, is a fair bit cheaper than the Pro Controller and will cost you around $24.99.

Nintendo's biggest hardware reveal today, though, was the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED Model, which launches next month on April 28. This hardware, just like the other accessories here, will sell out quickly once it's eventually put on sale through Nintendo, so you'll want to be quick on the trigger if you want to bag a unit.

Check out our full guide on where to pre-order the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED if you want to reserve a unit ahead of next month.