The Xbox Core Wireless controller is cheaper than it's been in months

The official Xbox Core wireless controller has dropped to its lowest price in months at Amazon, with a $44.99 sales cost (opens in new tab) offering up a $15 discount over the $59.99 MSRP. That's the best price we've seen on the classic gamepad since April - we generally only ever see $10 off this device.

That's not a record low - such a feat belongs to a Black Friday sale way back in 2020. Still even that price was only $5 cheaper, and hasn't been spotted in two years. We may well see a return to this figure in this year's sales, but we don't expect a drastic reduction on top. We'd recommend grabbing this $44.99 price and enjoying a few extra months with one of the best Xbox Series X controllers.

If you're not too fussed about the standard Robot White, you'll also find some nice discounts on other colorways. The Electric Volt, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue Xbox Core wireless controllers are between $10 and $17 off right now, but none come below the classic white due to their higher MSRPs.

Save $15 - The Xbox wireless controller hasn't been this cheap in a while. While we have seen those costs drop to $39 in the past, that figure hasn't popped up since 2020 and the last time we saw a $44.99 price was back in April. We usually see this official controller stuck at $49.99.



You don't have to stick with Microsoft, in fact you don't have to stick to a gamepad designed explicitly for Series X. We're rounding up plenty more discounts on the best Xbox One controllers and more Series X controllers from other brands just below.

