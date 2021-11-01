The Witcher showrunner teases Netflix series’ post-season 2 plans

The Witcher season 2 is just over the horizon but, beyond that, the Netflix franchise’s future is looking especially bright. A third season has already been greenlit (alongside a new anime movie and a prequel spinoff) – and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has teased what’s to come down the line for Geralt.

"What I will say about the third season – the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I'm grateful for them," Hissrich said during The Witcher’s panel at this year’s Lucca Comics and Games convention in Italy (H/T ComicBook.com).

Hissrich offered up more than a writers’ room update, however. She continued: "It's a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, [and] some death."

While adventures with Geralt on The Continent can hardly be accused of being a downer – "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" was some of the most fun we’ve had watching a show in years – it’s intriguing to hear that used as a descriptor for the first tease of that third season.

As for which of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books are going to be adapted? It’s anyone’s guess. The first season closely followed The Last Wish, among other short stories, while A Grain of Truth is going to form the basis for the season 2 premiere in December. Depending on how long the show will run, The Lady of the Lake could be a prime candidate to tie everything up – and would certainly include some of the “death” that Hissrich is keen to point out.

The Witcher season 2 is set for release on Netflix on December 17. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching.