Henry Cavill’s final episodes teased in The Witcher season 3 volume 2 trailer

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 trailer is here, and it teases danger ahead for Geralt and Co. The short teaser, which runs after the credits of episode 5 on Netflix, begins with Henry Cavill’s White Wolf drawing his sword as an enemy appears in the background.

"I’ve always tried to stay above the fray," he says in a voiceover as snippets of brutal fight scenes play. "To shut everything out. Life always finds a way to force my hand." Elsewhere in the short clip, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) look terrified and Geralt warns the ever-growing list of enemies that he will not join their fight. Check it out below.

Teaser trailer for Vol. 2 of #TheWitcher Season 3 pic.twitter.com/P62rjzWHD6July 4, 2023 See more

There are plenty of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them moments in there too. This includes Ciri getting herself involved in a brutal confrontation as well as winding up in the middle of a desert with a unicorn. Yen also warns her, "No matter where you go, we will never be apart, remember your strength." Could we be about to see our main trio split up again? Say it isn’t so!

Meanwhile, someone is covered in blood, Ciri is surrounded by fire, and Geralt is seemingly facing one of his toughest battles yet. As the end warns us, "The world will burn" in Volume 2, and we can’t wait to see how it all goes down.

The upcoming episodes also mark the end of the road for lead actor Cavill, who hangs up his sword as Geralt in the season 3 finale. In his place, Liam Hemsworth is picking up the mantle in season 4 in what the producers have teased will be a "flawless" transition.

For more on The Witcher season 3, check out our stories on: