The Witcher season 3 could get a two-part release on Netflix

The Witcher season 3 may be getting a two-part release.

"We haven't discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Collider (opens in new tab). "I do think that, obviously, we don't put anything out that we're not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it'll be interesting."

The Witcher season 3 will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s book 'Time of Contempt.' as and will include key storylines from 'Blood of Elves.'

The popular Netflix fantasy series will look a bit different after season 3, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take over for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Some fans had thought Cavill pulled out of the show in order to reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman in a sequel to DC's Man of Steel (initially teased to audiences in the Black Adam post-credits scene). Though the project is no longer a go (as newly appointed DC Studios co-head James Gunn is writing a new Superman movie sans Cavill), Hemsworth is still set to play Geralt as the show moves forward.

Added Schmidt Hissrich: "Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we'll see what happens."

The Witcher season 3 is slated for a summer 2023 release. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.