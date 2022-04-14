The Witcher season 3 announces its newcomers – including a Marvel actor

Netflix has announced the first four new characters who will be joining the Continent in The Witcher season 3.

Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag), and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad) have been announced alongside Meng’er Zhang – one of the breakouts in 2021’s Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Welcome to the Continent! We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in #TheWitcher Season 3. pic.twitter.com/WKsmt2dK1uApril 14, 2022 See more

Zhang is set to play Milva, "a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest." She’s also described as a "fierce and talented huntress."

Amell is playing "born fighter" Gallatin. He "leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard" – which could see him at loggerheads with Geralt this season if the kingdom continues its pursuit of Ciri.

Skinner is Radovid, "Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir." He “finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.” Expect him to share some scenes with spymaster Dijkstra.

Finally, Elwin plays Mistle, a member of The Rats. They’re "a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor."

Fans of the source material will know that Mistle and Milva, in particular, are likely to be heavily intertwined with Ciri and Geralt’s journeys this season – and could be fairly sizeable roles.

The Witcher season 3, meanwhile, has begun filming, though no release date has yet been announced. A spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is set to debut on Netflix later this year. For more from the streamer, be sure to check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.