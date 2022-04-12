One actor from The Witcher isn’t sure if they’re returning for season 3

The Witcher actor Adjoa Andoh, who plays the Nenneke in the fantasy Netflix series, isn’t sure if she’ll be back for the upcoming third season.

"Yeah, I don't know. We'll see," Andoh told Radio Times (opens in new tab). "The books are so huge. And they've gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with, you know, this version of it."

Andoh appeared in two episodes of The Witcher season 2 as Nenneke, the priestess at the Temple of Melitele who offered counsel and guidance to Geralt and Ciri. Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books and short stories will be acutely aware that Nenneke returns later in the series – though not in the Time of Contempt, the novel that The Witcher season 3 is set to adapt.

We’re likely to find out soon whether Nenneke is back in the third season. That’s because The Witcher season 3 has begun filming. There’s even a synopsis to tide us over in the meantime, which teases Ciri and Yennefer upping sticks to a familiar location.

It reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Even if the Continent doesn’t come calling for Andoh, she’s likely going to reprise her role as Lady Banbury in Bridgerton season 3. For more on some of Netflix’s most bingeable series, check out our collection of the best Netflix shows.