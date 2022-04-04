The Witcher season 3 is now in production – and has an official plot summary

Saddle up – Netflix has announced the start of production on The Witcher season 3 with a photo from the show's snowy set. Plus, the streamer has also released an official plot summary for the next installment of the hit video game adaptation.

The synopsis reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

As the summary suggests, The Witcher season 3 will see Henry Cavill return as Geralt, while Freya Allan is back as Ciri and Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently revealed that the upcoming season will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's Time of Contempt, the second novel in The Witcher saga.

There isn't a release date for the new season yet, but later this year we're getting The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1,200 years before the events of the main series. Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence O’Fuarain will star.