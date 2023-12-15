The Witcher's Freya Allan to star in new fantasy horror with a chilling premise

The Witcher’s Freya Allan has joined the cast of Triton, an intriguing new horror set in Greece.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a group of three young women who "run afoul" of three charismatic young men while on holiday. However, it turns out the young men are not quite what they seem in the fantasy flick.

Alongside Allan, Daisy Jones and the Six actor Josh Whitehouse, Masters of the Air actor Raff Law, Dave’s Elsie Hewitt, Thalia Besson, and musician Malcolm McRae all also star. The movie, which is now in production, is being directed by Janell Shirtcliff, who previously helmed comedy Habit.

Not much more is known about the thriller yet, but it certainly sounds like an intriguing premise. What’s more, Allan is well known for her work in the fantasy department as one of the leads of Netflix’s The Witcher. She plays Ciri, the ward of Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill up until season 3), a princess who becomes the most sought-after person on the Continent thanks to her unique powers. She'll return in The Witcher season 4.

Allan will soon be heading up another fantasy film too as she stars as Mae in the 2024 film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There’s so much more coming on the movie front next year too so check out our guides to the biggest upcoming movies and 2024 movie release dates.