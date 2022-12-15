The Witcher 3 next-gen Easter egg continues an unsolved mystery from Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3's next-gen update has an Easter egg that references a two-year-old unsolved mystery from Cyberpunk 2077.

As spotted by prolific The Witcher 3 Easter egg finder and YouTuber xLetalis (opens in new tab) (thanks, IGN (opens in new tab)), the mystery of the cryptic message 'FF:06:B5' from Night City continues in CDPR's newly re-released opus. The series of letters and numbers can be found in Night City on a statue where monks frequently pray or meditate. There are other numbers and similar statues scattered around Night City, but their meaning has yet to be discovered, even after two years since the initial clue was found.

There's even an active subreddit (opens in new tab) dedicated to solving the mystery, and it's filled with apparent clues, deciphering of numbers, and theories, some more outlandish than others. Still, no one has presented a concrete solution, at least not publicly, and now, Cyberpunk 2077's biggest unsolved mystery continues in The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3's next-gen update adds a bunch of new content, including some inspired by the series' Netflix adaptation. However, in one added section, Geralt teleports to Velen where some ruins have been added in the Southwest area of the region. In those ruins are three switches, which when activated, spawn an Earth Elemental. If you kill the Elemental, a portal opens up on a nearby hill. Stepping through the portal, Geralt emerges at the top of a tower and descends to a room with two crystals, which turn the floor into a portal.

Going through the portal will spawn Geralt at the top of the tower again, but if you look around the room first you'll see a symbol carved into a dark, easily missed wall, and that symbol features carvings that are exactly the same as ones on the aforementioned statue in Cyberpunk 2077. Around the symbol are letters, which xLetalis translated to: FF, VQ, BZ, KW, GB, FP, OVE, and YAR.

As the mystery is yet unsolved, it's unclear how these seemingly random letters relate to the ones found on the Cyberpunk statue, but the symbols from the tower's walls and the statue are clearly the same. With this seemingly new clue in the riddle, the ever-determined CDPR community is going hogwild (opens in new tab) with new theories (opens in new tab) based around The Witcher 3's apparent involvement. This could either be the piece of the puzzle that brings the complete picture into view, or it could be a meaningless nod to a perpetual mystery from Cyberpunk.

With a long list of upcoming CD Projekt Red games, fans of Night City and The Witcher have a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead.