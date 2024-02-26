The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is seemingly setting up a Morgan crossover

Rick is back – and he might not be the only one returning to The Walking Dead universe in The Ones Who Live.

The opening episode of the Rick and Michonne-centric spin-off features a couple of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-details that suggests Morgan is, at the very least, on the radar of the CRM.

As signal-boosted by ComicBook.com and spotted by a handful of viewers on Sunday night, CRM Lieutenant Colonel Donald Okafor – Rick’s ally who is hoping to transform the military group from within – hands Rick and fellow CRM member Pearl Thorne books to read.

Among them is Morihei Ueshiba’s The Art of Peace, the teachings of Aikido. That may sound familiar to The Walking Dead fans, as it’s also a book passed down to Morgan during the events of The Walking Dead – and one that guided his newly-found pacifist path.

Among the books Okafor hands Rick and Thorne is Morgan’s favorite book of all time!The Art of Peace! Momo needs to show up in this show at some point! #TheOnesWhoLive pic.twitter.com/zALukBC9sJFebruary 26, 2024 See more

That’s not all. The opening credits to The Ones Who Live also reference the nuclear attack on Texas in Fear The Walking Dead, an event that Morgan was heavily involved in attempting to stop. Couple that with Morgan’s Fear farewell declaration that he was going to "come and look" for Rick, and everything's adding up to the idea that Lennie James’ character will reunite with Rick at some point in The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is currently airing on Sundays on AMC.

For more, check out The Ones Who Live release schedule, plus a spoiler-filled look at a key moment from the premiere involving a bloody moment torn from the pages of the comics.