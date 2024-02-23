The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live release schedule: When is episode 1 of the Rick and Michonne spin-off out?

It's only a matter of days before we're reunited with everyone's favorite apocalypse survivors Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Their comebacks are sure to be explosive, exciting, and emotional ones, too, given they've been apart – and trying to make their ways back to one another – for almost a decade.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are back as the zombie-killing twosome, as is Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, with franchise newbies Lesley Ann-Brandt, Matthew Jeffers, Craig Tate, and Lost's Terry O'Quinn rounding out the supporting cast.

"If they find each other, can they find each other?" showrunner Scott Gimple previously told SFX magazine. "When we talked about them, I thought about sweeping historical dramas with war, and stories told over years where the world comes between people. It affects them and it doesn't make it easy." Ready to have your heartbroken?

When does The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere?

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live releases on Sunday, February 25 on AMC and AMC+ at 9pm Eastern Time in the US. The spin-off has yet to announce a UK date, though we'll be sure to keep you posted. That said, The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon haven't made their ways across the pond, so it's unlikely this installment will anytime soon.

How many episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live are there?

(Image credit: AMC)

There will be six episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Check out our breakdown below...

Episode 1, 'Years' – February 25

Episode 2, 'Gone' – March 3

Episode 3, 'Bye' – March 10

Episode 4, 'What We' – March 17

Episode 5, 'TBC' – March 24

Episode 6, 'TBC' – March 31

Where can I watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is airing and streaming exclusively on AMC and AMC+ respectively, which means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch new episodes. A seven-day trial is available for the latter, however, for those wanting to dip their toes into the latest spin-off before committing fully.

For more, have a read of our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.