A Spider-Man horror film is being made with The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs as Peter Parker

The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs will play a version of Peter Parker in an upcoming Spider-Man fan film, which is apparently a horror movie.

Footage of Riggs acting in the remake has been making the rounds on social media. No title or plot for the movie has been released as of yet, all we know for now is that it will be a horror movie based on Marvel’s Spider-Man, which includes characters such as Peter Parker, Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Gwen Stacey, and Mary Jane.

I don’t know if this has made the rounds of Twitter yet but a guy I saw on TikTok named Andy Chen who is doing a Spider-Man fan film with Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/Y2I7FSaRP6November 8, 2023 See more

Riggs played Carl Grimes, the son of the lead character Rick and one of the longest-lasting characters in AMC’s hit show. However, Riggs exited the series during its eighth season, after his character was bitten by a walker, making his death one of the show's most controversial. After his departure Riggs told The Hollywood Reporter "I’m taking a gap year right now to focus on acting for a while," he said. "Leaving Walking Dead wasn’t my decision. It was all story-related. It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick and Michonne and all the other characters."

Riggs' new endeavor won't be the first time he has shown interest in playing Spider-Man, as back in 2018 the actor revealed to Comic Book, that he actually auditioned to play the arachnid hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the role was given to Tom Holland.

The upcoming Spider-Man horror is from writer and director Andy Chen, who has been documenting the whole process and has hit 3.6 million views on one video on TikTok. The filmmaker has made many horror shorts which can be found on his YouTube channel, the most recent, a Talk To Me-esque flick titled The Gateway Drug, follows a group of teenagers who start seeing ghosts but as hallucinations after they experiment with drugs.

No release date for the new project has been revealed. The Walking Dead is available to stream on Prime Video and Disney Plus right now.