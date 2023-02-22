The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne spin-off marks start of production with two BTS images

The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne spin-off has officially started filming – and to celebrate, AMC has shared two photos from behind the scenes of its production.

One of the images is of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's chairs from set, and it's easy to see whose is whose given the labels on the backs. The other is an up-close snap of the two actors' hands clasped together, teasing quite the emotional reunion between their formerly separated characters.

Teasing an "epic love story" between its two leads, the new, yet-to-be-titled drama's logline reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are back on set! The next chapter of Rick and Michonne's story begins...

Fans of the zombie-centric franchise last saw both Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead series finale, but they certainly won't together in those short scenes. Heck, they weren't even on the same timeline. You see, in Michonne's scene, she appeared to be writing a letter by a campfire and, more crucially, in the possession of some of Rick's belongings. In his scene, Rick is held up by a Civic Republic Military helicopter on a muddy bank on Bloodsworth Island, the place where Michonne found his things back in season 10.

In January 2023, it was announced that the Rick and Michonne spin-off will be released sometime in 2024. Before then, fans of the franchise will be treated to Maggie and Negan's show The Walking Dead: Dead City and the Norman Reedus-fronted Daryl Dixon.

If apocalyptic stories aren't your thing, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.

