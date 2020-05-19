The vaults in Call of Duty: Warzone are finally opening up

The Call of Duty Warzone Bunker doors are open but what's in the vault locations? Short answer: an absolute treasure trove of loot.

Since Call of Duty: Warzone's launch, items such as the vault doors, phones, and laptops have been scattered around Verdansk, with players able to interact with them to no effect. Now though, the bunker doors can be opened if you're able to snag a Red Access Card, which is found in the orange legendary crate.



What happens when you get said card and successfully make your way to a bunker. Well, take a look at the clip below to see.

YOOO YOU CAN OPEN THE VAULT (with key card) #Warzone pic.twitter.com/RPK17F7JfHMay 19, 2020

Yep, an absolute boatload of loot is waiting for you. We counted at least 3 legendary boxes in that clip, along with other loot crates, and another money to finance a couple of loadout drop markers. Basically, getting into the vaults will set you up pretty well for the rest of the game.