The Uncharted movie has fight moves "stolen straight from the game," says Tom Holland

The Uncharted movie obviously took a lot of inspiration from the source material, but star Tom Holland has revealed there are even some moves taken directly from the games.

In a group interview with Holland, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash, and Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer, Holland described filming fight scenes that are true to the Uncharted name and don't look awkward in live-action.

"There are moves in the film which are stolen straight from the game," Holland revealed as he demonstrated one such move. "There's stuff like that that we stole, but the balance of trying to make it look really cool while also being believable was tricky, and there's some creative freedom that we took."

It feels surreal to finally say this, but the Uncharted movie is about to premiere. What began in 2008 (yes, two-thousand-freakin'-eight) as an adaptation of the first game in the franchise is now a prequel to the series starring Holland as a young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Nate's friend and right-hand man. It'll premiere in theaters on Friday, February 18 and hit Netflix sometime in the unspecified future.

Our 3/5-star review of the Uncharted movie found a lot to love in Holland's portrayal of the iconic treasure hunter, but ultimately saw room for improvement in a potential sequel. "After being stuck in development for more than a decade, long-awaited videogame adap Uncharted finally hits the big screen," reads a portion of the review. "Director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, the Zombieland movies) delivers a fun, globe-trotting quest, one that unashamedly draws inspiration from a name-checked Indiana Jones while never quite managing to capture the same spirit of his adventures."

For what to watch from the comfort of home, here are the best Netflix movies available now.