The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is at a record low price at Amazon

Appealing at its standard price, the Turtle Beach Recon Controller is now even more tempting. You can grab it for $44.95 (opens in new tab) (was $59.95) at Amazon, a record low price for the great value accessory. The Recon has dropped to this price a couple of times before over the summer but it's generally more expensive at around the $50 mark. If you're looking for a budget Xbox or PC controller, those few dollars soon add up.

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller offers some impressive customization features. It's a wired only device but in exchange for that concession, you get rubberized grip pads, extra grip on the shoulder buttons, and a tight dotted texture that feels good on your fingers. It also has powerful vibration motors along with two remappable buttons on the underside of the controller. Essentially, it feels more expensive than it actually is and that's before we get into its numerous unique features.

Previously featuring among the best Xbox One controllers (before being knocked out by the cheaper-at-MSRP Turtle Beach React-R), there's plenty of additional features baked in. Great value at $59.95, it's even more alluring when it's down to just $44.95 - especially considering you're beating the $39.99 React-R's spec list without spending that much more.

