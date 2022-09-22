The Splinter Cell remake features a rewritten story for modern-day audiences

The upcoming Splinter Cell remake might be slightly different from the original due to it being rewritten for modern-day audiences.

This news comes from a screenwriter job listing (opens in new tab) at Ubisoft (as found by PSU (opens in new tab)), which says that the developer is "rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience." The job description also says, "we want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable." If you didn't know, the original Splinter Cell was released in 2002, so it's safe to say that a lot has changed in 20 years.

Long-time fans can rest assured that the essence of the original will still be intact though as further down in the job listing reads: "As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans." The job description also says that Ubisoft is "assembling a team with passion, drive, and respect for the trifocal goggles" as well as "preserving what's at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience."

After originally being revealed back in December 2021 , we don't know too much else about the Splinter Cell remake, other than the fact it's being made with Ubisoft's snowdrop engine - the same one being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game . There's also no firm release date for the remake yet but considering it's still in the scriptwriting stage we may be waiting a while for this one.