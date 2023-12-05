The second issue of Jock's sci-fi epic Gone takes a wild time jump

The second issue of Gone, the new creator-owned sci-fi adventure written and drawn by Jock, lands in January - and it's taking quite the time jump.

The first issue of the series saw impoverished 13-year-old Abi stowaway onboard a luxury starship heading out into the depths of space, only to find herself branded a saboteur and forced to defend herself against the ship's deadly crew.

According to DSTLRY's synopsis, the second issue moves the action on by more than 15 years, and our protagonist has changed. "Now nearly 30, Abi is not only still roaming the galaxy, but is a self-assured - and deeply scarred - veteran of an intergalactic war!"

We have an exclusive look at the full set of covers in the gallery below, including two by Jock himself. They are by, from left to right:

Cover A - Jock (Open order)

Cover B - Jock (Open order)

Cover C - Lee Garbett (1:10 Incentive)

Cover D - Oliver Barrett (1:25 Incentive)

Cover E - Matt Taylor (1:50 Incentive)

Cover F - Jamie McKelvie (FOC Open Order)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

The first issue of Gone was published back in October, following an eight-page short story in DSTLRY's The Devil's Cut anthology. The first solo creator-owned project from Jock, it demonstrated his storytelling prowess in full effect, with epic science fiction visuals and a politically-charged story.

Next up from DSTLRY is the first issue of Blasfamous, a new horror comedy from writer/artist Mirka Andolfo. Watch out for that on December 20, and catch the second issue of Gone when it's published in January.

Want to read your comics on the go? These are the 10 best digital comics readers for IOS and Android.