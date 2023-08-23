Peek inside The Devil's Cut - first look at new stories by Jock, Scott Snyder, Joëlle Jones and more

The Devil's Cut - the very first release from comics publisher DSTLRY - is finally due for release next week. This new anthology is designed as a springboard for the publisher, with eight of the 11 stories within setting up new series that will be released over the coming months.

The list of creators involved with the issue is an impressive who's who of great comics talent - Scott Snyder, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Brian Azzarello, Tula Lotay, James Tynion IV, Stephanie Phillips, Elsa Charretier, and Francesco Francavilla are just some of the names who have contributed art and writing to the issue.

Assembling all of that talent in one place seems to have paid off. It was revealed last month that The Devil's Cut has already received more than 50,000 pre-orders from comic shops. That's amazing for any comic, let alone one from a new publisher with no big name characters or IP attached.

Thanks to DSTLRY we've got exclusive lettered previews of ALL of the stories from The Devil's Cut. Check them out and the details of their creators below...

Spectregraph

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Spectregraph is written by horror master James Tynion IV, drawn by Christian Ward, and lettered by Aditya Bidikar. This is one of the eight stories that will eventually become an ongoing series.

Shepherd

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Shepherd is by writer Marc Bernardin and artist Ariela Kristantina. It will lead into an ongoing series. That does not yet have a fixed release date, but has been dubbed as, "a high sci-fi robot adventure."

8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Elsa Charretier and PK Colinet both wrote this story, which is drawn by Charretier. Details of the full series are yet to be announced.

What's Mine is Hearse

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

This one-off horror story is written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Joëlle Jones.

A Blessed Day

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Mirka Andolfo both writes and draws this story, with a full series forthcoming.

The Stowaway

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Jock writes and draws this short story which leads into his creator-owned series Gone, beginning on October 4. His first ever entirely creator-owned project, the new series is about impoverished 13-year-old Abi who stows away on a luxury space-liner - but finds herself forced to deal with betrayal and the ship's deadly crew.

Deleted Scene, #2

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Brian Azzarello writes and Eduardo Risso draws the first installment of this "brutal Western prison thriller."

White Boat

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Scott Snyder writes and Francesco Francavilla draws this claustrophobic horror story set at sea. A full series is forthcoming.

What Happens Next…

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

A one-off sci-fi story written and drawn by Young Avengers and The Wicked + Divine's Jamie McKelvie.

Waiting to Die

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

An ominous one-off story by writer Ram V and artist Lee Garbett.

What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

Finally, here's a couple of pages from What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee, written by Becky Cloonan and drawn by Tula Lotay. This is a prologue to their new series, Somna, which begins on November 15. Set against the backdrop of the witch hunts in the 1600s, a woman attempts to escape the confines of her puritanical world, but finds herself pursued by a shadowy - and possibly infernal - figure.

The Devil's Cut is published by DSTLRY on August 30.

Looking for a great digital comics reader? Here are 10 of the best.