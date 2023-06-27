DSTLRY unveils new ongoing comics from Scott Snyder, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello and more

New creator-owned comics and collectibles publisher DSTLRY recently announced that its launch title will be The Devil's Cut - an 88-page, premium format one-shot anthology featuring 11 stories, to be released at the end of August. Now the fledgling company has revealed that eight of the stories within that title will become ongoing series.

The new books include work from some seriously stellar creative talent with artists and writers such as James Tynion IV, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello, and Scott Snyder all featuring in the line-up.

Although there are no details on what any of the comics are actually about just yet, you can see the titles, along with sample art from each of the new books, from left to right, in the gallery below.

Spectregraph by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar

Shepherd by Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Lee Loughridge, and Bernardo Brice

8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece by Elsa Charretier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles

A Blessed Day by Mirka Andolfo, Fabio Amelia, Arancia Studio, and Steve Orlando

The Stowaway by Jock

Deleted Scene, #2 by Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Jared K. Fletcher

White Boat by Scott Snyder, Francesco Francavilla, Andworld Design, and Tyler Jennes

What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee? by Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings

DSTLRY CCO Chip Mosher said of the new launches: "With The Devil's Cut, a majority of the self-contained stories lay the foundation for series to come. To be crystal clear, these eight stories found in The Devil's Cut are not previews, but the first appearances of new worlds from our Founding Creators and Friends."

The Devil's Cut will be published by DSTLRY on August 30, with digital copies available directly from DSTLRY until September 6. The eight new series will launch at various times throughout 2023 and 2024.

