The Sea Beast looks like Netflix has made an animated Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Are you ready for a swashbuckling adventure? Then you're in luck. As part of Netflix Geeked, the streamer has unveiled the first trailer for The Sea Beast, which looks like an animated Pirates of the Caribbean-esque movie.

While we've seen a trailer for The Sea Beast before, this one puts the focus primarily on the relationship between Karl Urban's captain and Zaris-Angel Hator's young girl, a stowaway who's desperate to go on an adventure. The pair reticently start a partnership that forms the central focus of the story. Oh, and there are beasts – many, many beasts, enough to give Jurassic World a run for its money (though these ones are all sea-based creatures).

Other voice actors include Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, and Kathy Burke. The Sea Beast looks like a whole lot of fun – catch it on Netflix from July 8.

The streamer has been releasing a variety of trailers as part of Geeked Week. As part of a day highlighting Netflix's TV output, we saw brand new looks at the Resident Evil series, a horror from the creators of Dark, and a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Meanwhile, The Sea Beast remains one of the few animations still coming to the streaming service. Following a drop in the company's share price, Netflix canceled a whole bunch of animated series, including The Midnight Gospel. Check out a breakdown of every canceled Netflix show.

