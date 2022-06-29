The Samsung Odyssey G5 hasn't been this cheap since last year

Gaming monitor deals are excellent when they provide a belter of an offer - and we've spotted a particularly strong price on the Samsung Odyssey G5 this week. This is a great screen, and at a price we haven't seen so low in months - and hasn't been beaten in years.

Samsung has the exquisite 27-inch, curved Odyssey G5 monitor for just $249.99 (was $319.99) (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price this has been since last year's Black Friday madness, and the only time this best gaming monitor candidate was cheaper was way back in 2020!

But don't let the fact that it's been with us for a couple of years put you off; the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fine screen for work and play. For that $249, you're getting a wide QHD (1440p) screen sporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This is easily one of the top curved gaming monitors you can get and at this price, this is one of our favorite gaming monitor deals of the year so far. Unless you're dead-set on enormous wide boys that you might see on our best ultrawide monitor guide, or you're chasing refresh rates above an already-very-high 200Hz, there's really nothing to dislike here.

As sales go this side of the upcoming Prime Day monitor deals, there aren't much better.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | $319.99 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $70 - Given this is a saving that takes the price down to one we haven't seen since late 2021, this is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen this year so far. I mean, it literally is. Panel size: 27-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 1440p (WQHD)

If you're interested in some other curved gaming monitors and want to keep abreast of your options, you'll find plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals just below.

If you're after something larger, and maybe more suited to consoles, then check out our best gaming TV guide, best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X guide, as well as our best projector for gaming guide.