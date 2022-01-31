The Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse is now under $100 - its lowest price yet

Amazon's gaming mouse deals have dropped the Razer Naga Pro down to just $99.99 today - a full $50 off the $149.99 MSRP. The Razer Naga Pro sits among the best gaming mouse models on the market, so scoring a record low price is always going to be cause for celebration. However, we've only seen the Naga Pro at under $100 three times in its lifetime, and each of these sales hasn't lasted long at all.

The last time we saw this $99.99 sales price was during the annual November sales, but before that, prices had been stuck at $120 / $150 since June. Razer knows it's got one of the best wireless gaming mouse options on its hands here, and rarely offers up significant gaming mouse deals like this.

We've had our own hands wrapped around the Razer Naga Pro, and even that $149.99 price is well worth it. The three interchangeable panels easily slot in and out and make this a professional-grade gaming mouse for every genre and style. We loved that sense of freedom, as well as the unique shape and feel underhand as well.

You'll find more information on this gaming mouse deal just below, and plenty more discounts on the best Razer mouse models further down the page.

