The Razer Kaira Pro is back down to its lowest ever price in this Xbox headset deal

This excellent Xbox headset deal sees one of the best go back down to its lowest ever price

Everybody loves an audio upgrade, and Xbox headset deals are the perfect way to do that  - and to save money - when doing it on that particular side of the console canyon. And the great news today is that such a deal is live: you can pick up the Razer Kaira Pro for just $99.99 (from $150) today at Amazon.

While it's not a total stranger to this price point, it does yo-yo a lot so it's always worth pointing out when it comes back down to this lowest ever price. So if you have been eyeing up a premium Xbox headset and one that elevates you straight into the premium end of the spectrum then this is the one, and now is the time to strike in order to get one of the best Xbox Series X headsets.

With quality drivers, seamless wireless connection, a great microphone, and quality in design, build, game audio, and more, the Razer Kaira Pro is likely all the Xbox headset you'll ever need.

Razer Kaira Pro | Black | $150

Razer Kaira Pro | Black | $150 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50; lowest ever price - This is a premium Xbox headset and you can now bag it for a cheap Xbox headset deal. Perennial makers of some of the best headsets going, the Kaira Pro is borne of that pedigree and offers excellent audio, a solid mic, and great performance.

And remember, not only is this one of the top headsets for the latest new-gen console, but because it's cord-free it's definitely one of the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets money can buy, and due to its forward/backward compatibility, it's also one of the best Xbox One headsets

