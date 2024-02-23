The Purge 6 star claims it'll be the last in the hit horror series as he confirms its script is finished

Frank Grillo says The Purge 6 will be the last film in the long-running dystopian horror series – though he knows genre fans are unlikely to believe him at this point.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, the Marvel actor revealed that the script for the sixth installment "is done", and that it focuses on his character Leo Barnes, who was introduced in The Purge: Anarchy and appeared in its sequel The Purge: Election Year.

"It would be the last of the last of the last, it's like the guy who keeps retiring. James DeMonaco is going to direct it, if it happens, and it's a matter of money," Grillo explained candidly. "It's a matter of how big they want the movie to be, how much money they want to spend on the movie, considering they've done a lot in this franchise. But it's a great script ."

DeMonaco has written every single Purge entry so far, but only directed the first three, with Gerard MacMurray and Everardo Gout stepping in to helm The First Purge (2018) and The Forever Purge (2021) – which was originally billed as the last installment – respectively. If The Purge 6 does wind up being the franchise's final film, it's understandable that, as creator, he'd want to take the reins and make sure it goes out with a bang. (DeMonaco also executive produced The Purge TV series, which ran from 2018 to 2019).

When we last saw former LAPD sergeant Leo, he was protecting Elizabeth Mitchell's senator and anti-Purge campaigner Charlie Roan. Turns out, Roan's entire family were killed during the events of the 2013 original, so she vows that if she's sworn in as president, she'll put an end to the annual crime and murder-filled extravaganza – a proposal that enrages those who profit from the Purge.

