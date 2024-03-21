The PS5's worst launch game is now under $10

I was there on day one, November 19 2020 (for us UK folk). I knew immediately what that knock at the door meant - it was here. I ripped open the boxes. New PS5 console? Nah, in the bin. Extra DualSense controller? Bye. Wife and kids? They don't exist, but if they did they'd be sacked off. Then I got to the bottom of the pile and found a small blue box with all my hopes and dreams encased. It was time for Godfall.

Obviously, that's not how my PS5 launch day went - nobody was expecting Godfall to put a jewel in Sony's crown from day one. It is, as one might expect from a launch title, a glorified tech demo showing us gorgeous backdrops, speedy load times, and super crisp details. I wasn't too miffed at the $69.99 I spent on the experience - I was too caught up in the excitement of a new console to notice the repetitive missions and boring story and, at the end of the day, it was still fun to play through. I would have much rather paid Walmart's $8.98 sale price, though.

After years on the shelves, this isn't the first time Godfall has plummeted to such price lows. That said, this was still a solid $20 as recently as December. This week's PS5 deals aren't doing anything new with this price, but if you're in the market for some cheap hacking and slashing it might be worth checking out.

Godfall | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGodfall-Gearbox-PlayStation-5-Physical-Edition%2F842370163" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $8.98 at Walmart

Save $60 - No, it hasn't been $69.99 for a long time - not since 2022 to be exact. It's also the PS5's worst launch title, but there's something comforting about picking up a quick hack and slash experience for under $10. That said, there are plenty of better games on sale right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want quick, cheap hack and slash Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather put your cash towards a higher quality game Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGodfall-PlayStation-5-Standard%2Fdp%2FB08JF5HQF1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $9.70

Should you buy Godfall?

(Image credit: Duelist Games)

If you're looking to treat yourself with a high quality PS5 game in this week's sales then no, you shouldn't buy Godfall. Instead, there are plenty of more recent releases deserving your attention this week. We're seeing record low prices on Assassin's Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4 over in Amazon's Spring Sale right now, as well as a solid discount on Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as well.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPrince-PersiaTM-Lost-Crown-Standard-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB0C7RP9T1G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $49.99 $32.83 at Amazon

Save $17.16 - Prince of Persia has only ever been $3 cheaper in the past, at the start of the month. Considering you're saving well over $15 on a newer release here, that's a solid deal.



Resident Evil 4 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Resident Evil 4 is back down to a record low price that we've only seen a few times before. This is a $40 game day to day, but you're snatching it up for a fantastic $29.99 here.



Assassin's Creed: Mirage | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASSASSINS-CREED-MIRAGE-STANDARD-PLAYSTATION-5%2Fdp%2FB0BDTQY4FR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $49.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Save $20 - It may only be six months old, but Mirage has already taken a few price cuts in its life. Today's $29.97 position marks a return to a record low, though, meaning there's never been a better time to eagle dive in.



Of course, if you're not looking to spend more than $10 and you just want to slice up some creatures while looking at pretty scenic backdrops then absolutely go for Godfall. I can't say I've picked it up since those PS5 early days, but at under $10 the fun-factor definitely wins out.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the latest cheap PS5 games if you're after more discounts. Or, check out the best PS5 headsets for an audio boost.