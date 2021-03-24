The Pokemon Go April Community Day features Snivy

The featured Pokemon for Pokemon Go's April Community Day is none other than the slithering Grass-type Snivy. If you've been following recent Pokemon Go Community Days, you get the idea: this is the ideal time to catch Snivys out in the wild, and it's your best bet at nabbing yourself a shiny Snivy.

On Sunday, April 11, from 11am to 5pm local time, Snivy will be caught snaking around in the wild more often than usual. There's also a higher chance that you'll come across a shiny Snivy, which of course you can evolve into Servine and Serperior. And if you manage to evolve your Snivy into a Servine (or already have one in your Pokedex), you can evolve that into a Serperior that knows Frenzy Plant. Just be sure to complete the evolution during the event period to get the bonus attack.

The Pokemon Go April Community Day, like the earlier events, brings along a handful of bonuses, including an exclusive Special Research story called 'Snivy in the Sunshine' that you can buy for $1 US. There's also a generous 3x Stardust bonus for all caught Pokemon and a "surprise" waiting for trainers who take a few snapshots during next month's Community Day. Additionally, Incense used during the event will last for three hours instead of one.

Finally, Pokemon Go's April Community Day will introduce a new one-off event bundle which you can purchase for 1,280 PokeCoins. That'll include 50 Ultra Balls, 4 Star Pieces, 4 Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.