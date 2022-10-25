The Phoenix Force comes to the Momokoverse in February's Demon Wars: Down in Flames

Fan favorite writer-artist Peach Momoko's Japanese mythology-inspired version of the Marvel Universe, dubbed the Momokoverse, is growing again in February - and this time, she's bringing in one of the most famous characters from X-Men lore, the Phoenix.

The Momokoverse is currently in the midst of a series of Demon Wars one-shots based on the classic Marvel crossover event Civil War, with Peach Momoko's versions of Captain America and Iron Man locked in conflict much like in the original mainstream Marvel Universe version of the story.

Now, a third one-shot has been added to the Demon Wars saga which takes the story in a very different direction from how the original Civil War went with the addition of the Phoenix Force to the Momokoverse in February's Demon Wars: Down in Flames.

Along with the Momokoverse incarnation of the Phoenix, known as Fire Bird, the story will also introduce Peach Momoko's redesign of another classic X-Men character and current member of the team in current continuity, Magik.

"I always write the story as I think of Marvel characters to fit the Yokai role. And for this issue I wanted to introduce Hi No Tori (Fire Bird) because it represents life and destruction (one of the themes of Demon Wars) and felt Jean Grey (Phoenix) was the perfect fit for the role," Momoko explains in the announcement of Demon Wars: Down in Flames. "Magik also had the perfect characteristics of a particular punkish oni so that is why I chose Magik to be in my Momoko-verse as well."

Demon Wars: Down in Flames goes on sale February 1.

