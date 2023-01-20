The original Friday the 13th director wants to reboot the series

Sean Cunningham is reportedly developing a Friday the 13th reboot almost 14 years on from the last movie in the series.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, Cunningham hopes to bring his own reboot of Friday the 13th to life even as Victor Miller, who's been on the opposing side of a years-long legal dispute with Cunningham over the rights to the franchise, is working on a prequel series for Peacock. Cunningham was approached by actor and writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss with an idea for a reboot, and he reportedly approved.

That said, the legal path to actually creating a Friday the 13th reboot is murky and seems to be contingent on Cunningham and Miller reaching an agreement. That said, if things don't pan out, we might get a sequel to the original Friday the 13th that somehow dodges the legal issues the reboot faces.

"Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film so we're hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements," Locker said.

Back in August, Cunningham quietly revealed that a 13th installment in the Friday the 13th series would be "coming next year," meaning 2023. If that's the case, this thing must've already been in the works for some time, although this could be an entirely separate project Locker is talking about today. Hopefully we'll know soon and we'll no longer be deprived of one of the most iconic horror properties of all time.

