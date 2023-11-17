First look at Game Of Thrones star in upcoming prequel to beloved horror classic The Omen

From the producers of The Night House and Hellraiser comes The First Omen, a new chilling prequel to the classic horror movie The Omen, which will hit theatres in spring 2024.

In a press release, 20th Century Studios revealed that the upcoming psychological thriller follows a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin her life as a nun, only to encounter a darkness “that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen stars Game of Thrones’ Nell Tiger Free. The first look shows a rather spooky-looking Free, standing in a church surrounded by floating burning candles. Creepy, right? The cast also includes The Northman ’s Ralph Ineson, Love Actually’s Bill Nighy, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sonia Braga.

The film acts as a prequel to the classic 1976 horror film The Omen directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltze. Whilst in Rome a US diplomat agrees to switch his wife's stillborn baby with an orphaned infant named Damien. As the boy grows, a series of sinister and shocking events start to place, and his new guardians believe the child they have adopted just may be the spawn of Satan.

From the statement released, we can guess that The First Omen will hold the key to explaining the origins of the evil orphaned child. However, this is not the first time the devilish Damien’s story has been retold. The Omen franchise also includes three sequels, a series, and a 2006 remake also titled The Omen starring Julia Stiles and Mia Farrow.