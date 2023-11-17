First look at Game Of Thrones star in upcoming prequel to beloved horror classic The Omen

By Megan Garside
published

Almost 50 years later, the classic horror story is finally getting a prequel

The First Omen
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

From the producers of The Night House and Hellraiser comes The First Omen, a new chilling prequel to the classic horror movie The Omen, which will hit theatres in spring 2024.

In a press release, 20th Century Studios revealed that the upcoming psychological thriller follows a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin her life as a nun, only to encounter a darkness “that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen stars Game of Thrones’ Nell Tiger Free. The first look shows a rather spooky-looking Free, standing in a church surrounded by floating burning candles. Creepy, right? The cast also includes The Northman’s Ralph Ineson, Love Actually’s Bill Nighy, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sonia Braga.

The film acts as a prequel to the classic 1976 horror film The Omen directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltze. Whilst in Rome a US diplomat agrees to switch his wife's stillborn baby with an orphaned infant named Damien. As the boy grows, a series of sinister and shocking events start to place, and his new guardians believe the child they have adopted just may be the spawn of Satan. 

From the statement released, we can guess that The First Omen will hold the key to explaining the origins of the evil orphaned child. However, this is not the first time the devilish Damien’s story has been retold. The Omen franchise also includes three sequels, a series, and a 2006 remake also titled The Omen starring Julia Stiles and Mia Farrow.

The First Omen will hit theatres on April 5, 2024. The Omen 1976 and the 2006 remake are both available to stream on Disney Plus right now. For more check out our list of upcoming horror movies.  

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  