The official Steam Deck dock is here so now it's a true Switch rival

The official Steam Deck dock is now available to purchase, which of course only makes it look more like a PC Switch.

Up until now, the only way to project your Steam Deck's image onto a full-size TV screen or monitor was to buy a third-party dock, but now Valve has its own official docking station (opens in new tab) available. Basically, the Steam Deck is now officially dockable.

The dock comes with a right-angle USB-C connection, pairs of HDMI and USB ports, and an ethernet port. There's also a molded rubber seat so that you don't scratch up your precious Deck when you dock it. It's worth noting that, at $89 retail, it's a bit pricier than a replacement Switch dock, which is $60 from the official Nintendo store (opens in new tab) - or you can get it from Amazon (opens in new tab) right now for $140. The official Switch dock also includes a high-speed HDMI cable while the Deck's doesn't.

In the Steam Deck dock's FAQ section, Valve says it's confirmed compatibility with a wide-range of screens, but there's a chance it missed one or two. Valve says you should post in the Steam Deck forums (opens in new tab) if your display is one of the potential unlucky few that don't work with the new dock.

If you've been wanting a Steam Deck but have yet to get your hands on one, odds are it's because you weren't exactly thrilled about pre-ordering something that wouldn't arrive for several months, if not more than a year, as was the case before Valve started rapidly speeding up shipments. Thankfully, Valve also had good news to share on that front today: Steam Decks can now be purchased without a reservation, meaning you can just head to Steam (opens in new tab) and buy one and it'll ship in 1-2 weeks.

